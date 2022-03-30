Long-awaited four labour codes may not come up before June-end

The long-awaited introduction of four labour codes, originally scheduled to happen at the beginning of the current fiscal year, may take at least three more months because all states have not framed rules on them. Officials said the introduction could drag at least until the end of June.

Their implementation is expected to create investment owing to improving ease of doing business as well as initiating pro-worker measures. “Labour is on the Concurrent List of the Constitution. As many as 23 states have framed rules on the codes. Seven states are left,” a key government ...