Long leaps for discoms before they sign up for new reform scheme

As state-owned power distribution companies (discoms) across the country are being pushed by the Centre to come on board for the new reform scheme, ghosts of the past mis-steps continue to haunt them. Be it mounting financial losses, or worsening technical performance, discoms would need to walk many extra miles to become eligible for the new package.

Here is a detailed picture of the current status of discoms and the bearing it will have on the prospects of their joining the new scheme. Financial losses The financial losses of the discoms have increased despite a ...