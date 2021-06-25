Longer wait for depositors as RBI extends curbs on PMC Bank till Dec 31

Depositors stuck in Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank might have to wait till next year to be able to decide freely on their money as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) extended its restrictions on the bank till December end, “subject to review.”

There was considerable buzz among depositors after the Reserve Bank gave an in-principle approval to Centrum Financial Services, a step-down arm of Centrum Group, and to digital payments provider BharatPe, run by Resilient Innovations Pvt. Ltd, to set up a small finance bank. The approval was in lieu of a restoration scheme of PMC Bank that the consortium would have to nurse back to health.

The had called for proposals for reconstruction of PMC Bank on November 3, 2020. Centrum along with Resilient Innovation submitted their expression of interest on February 1, which received RBI’s “in-principle” approval on June 18. the firms received 120 days to set up the small finance bank (SFB), which was granted under an ‘on-tap’ license route. As per the plan, PMC Bank will have to be merged with this SFB subsequently.

“Taking into account the time required for completion of various activities involved in the process,” the said in its notification on Friday, it was considered necessary to extend the restrictions put in place. The extant restriction was to expire this month. The new restrictions will run from July 1 to December 31, subject to review, the said.

The firms jointly planned to infuse Rs 1,800 crore in stages as equity in the new SFB, Jaspal Bindra, executive chairman of Centrum Group had said, but in the absence of a blueprint for a merger notified by the government or the RBI, it is not clear yet how the PMC Bank liabilities will be taken care of. However, it was clear that the depositors won’t be able to withdraw their money as soon as the SFB comes into existence.

The RBI had put the restrictions for the first time on September 23, 2019 when it was found that about two third of the bank’s loan book of Rs 8,000 crore had turned into bad debt due to a fraud perpetrated by the bank’s management and real estate firm HDIL. Coupled with other bad loans, the non-performing asset (NPA) of the bank stood at nearly Rs 6,500 crore.

Subsequently, the RBI put PMC under an administrator and restricted withdrawal of deposits that ran into more than Rs 11,000 crore. The RBI allowed depositors in June 2020 to withdraw up to Rs 1 lakh, which, the central bank said would take care of 84 per cent of the depositors in the bank.

The stuck deposit base is now about Rs 10,700 crore, including bulk deposits by some medium sized firms. Even a part of RBI’s own pension fund is stuck in the PMC Bank. However, the whole idea of putting restrictions on the bank has been to avoid a run on the bank, which would jeopardise the safety of the existing deposits.

Up to Rs 5 lakh deposits are protected under a Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Cor (DICGC) scheme. But some depositors above that may have to take some haircut, analysts have said.