Looking beyond dairy produce: Why love for cows must make economic sense

On February 15, 2019, India’s first semi high speed train Vande Bharat Express stalled after it hit stray cattle on the tracks. It’s one more example of how India’s stray cow crisis has the potential to derail development.

However, since cow protection is the political and religious agenda of the ruling dispensation, there is an urgent need to control the number of stray cows crowding gaushalas and running amok around the countryside. Experts believe that part of the government funds for cow protection should go towards research on how cattle rearing can once again ...