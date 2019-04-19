LSE names a professorship after economist Amartya Sen

The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) has announced the creation of the Chair in Inequality Studies, named in honour of the India-born economist, philosopher and Nobel laureate, who was Professor of Economics at from 1971-82.

Called the “ Chair in Inequality Studies,” its holder will also serve as Director of the International Inequalities Institute, which facilitates interdisciplinary work on subjects related to inequality.

Director Minouche Shafik said: “The International Inequalities Institute is a living embodiment of the School’s enduring commitment to working for the betterment of society through research, education and public engagement. In naming this chair after Amartya Sen, we recognise one of the world’s great thinkers on social equity. We look forward to appointing an outstanding person to lead the work of the Institute as it continues to to deliver sustainable and meaningful benefits to people and global communities.”

Christopher G. Oechsli, President and CEO of the Atlantic Philanthropies, said: “It is fitting that the Chair at the International Inequalities Institute is in Amartya Sen’s name. Sen’s theories of justice, equity and well-being – just like the work of the III and the Atlantic Fellows for Social and Economic Equity – transcend disciplines, build bridges to real-world policy and practice, and inspire generations to improve the human condition.”

Sen won the Nobel Prize in Economics in 1998 and National Humanities Medal in 2012, and is the recipient of many other honors. He works in welfare economics, development economics, social choice theory, economic theory, and political philosophy.