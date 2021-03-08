M S Sahoo explains achievements, evolution, and challenges of the IBC

India’s landmark insolvency law, now in its fourth year, has had a journey with many twists and turns. Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India Chairman M S SAHOO in an interview with Ruchika Chitravanshi talks about achievements, evolution, and challenges of the IBC.

Edited excerpts: The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code is now a four-year-old law. How do you look back at this journey and what have been the big achievements? Yes, it has been four years and still it seems we have just started. It has established the supremacy of markets and reinforced the rule of law in resolution ...