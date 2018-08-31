Economic data: Govt hits fiscal deficit target of 86.5% in four months

JUST IN
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Ahead of Friday's Q1 GDP figures, when the government has been hit by a double whammy of a falling rupee and rising oil prices, macroeconomic data released today suggests that the government has hit the fiscal deficit target of 86.5% in just four months.

On the other hand, July GST collection were seen at Rs 930 bn versus Rs 960.4 bn collected in June.

While the April-July net tax revenue stood at Rs 2.93 trillion, the total spending during this period hit Rs 8.9 trillion mark.

GDP projection

The economic growth is expected to rise to 7.6 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2018-19 from a sub-six per cent figure in the year-ago period mainly due to a low-base effect, says a report by HDFC Bank.

According to a HDFC Bank research report, growth numbers across sectors in the first quarter are likely to get a boost from a favourable base effect even as there are some genuine signs of revival in the economy. Read more
First Published: Fri, August 31 2018. 16:14 IST

