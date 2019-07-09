Madhya Pradesh to bring Bill to keep all state jobs for locals only

The Madhya Pradesh government will soon bring a Bill in the state assembly that only local youths get employment in both government and private sector jobs, chief minister has said.

In a written reply to a query, he recalled that immediately after assuming office in December 2018, his government had issued an order to amend the Industrial Promotion Policy, 2014. This made it compulsory for all industrial units to employ not less than 70 per cent of people from the state if they wanted to avail of the financial rebates and concessions in the policy.

The CM said in states such as West Bengal, Gujarat and Maharashtra, all competitive exams organised by the state government were in the local language; hence, youth from MP were unable to get jobs there. “Hence, there is a need to bring a legislation to ensure only local youth get jobs in the government and private sector in the state,” Nath said in his reply.