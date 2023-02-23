Managing a crisis: Russia-Ukraine war outbreak a setback for Indian economy

In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a year ago, there were fears that the Indian economy would experience heightened uncertainties in at least three specific areas. Dangers of higher inflation would pose new challenges for those in charge of managing India’s monetary policy. The possibility of higher commodity prices, particularly those of crude oil and fertilisers, would threaten the government’s fiscal consolidation plan. And the Indian economy’s external sector, it was feared, would come under pressure because of a rising import bill, even as exports might suffer on account of a likely global economic slowdown.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 22:41 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU