Managing a crisis: Russia-Ukraine war outbreak a setback for Indian economy

In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a year ago, there were fears that the would experience heightened uncertainties in at least three specific areas. Dangers of higher inflation would pose new challenges for those in charge of managing India’s monetary policy. The possibility of higher commodity prices, particularly those of crude and fertilisers, would threaten the government’s fiscal consolidation plan. And the Indian economy’s external sector, it was feared, would come under pressure because of a rising import bill, even as exports might suffer on account of a likely global economic slowdown.