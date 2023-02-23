JUST IN
Managing a crisis: Russia-Ukraine war outbreak a setback for Indian economy
How Russia-Ukraine conflict has impacted global and Indian economy
How Russia-Ukraine conflict has impacted global and Indian economy
1 year of Ukraine war: Cheaper crude from Russia pushes India's import bill
Business Standard

Managing a crisis: Russia-Ukraine war outbreak a setback for Indian economy

But its impact has been kept under check

Russia Ukraine Conflict | Russia | India Russia

A K Bhattacharya 

By January 2023, Russia became the top supplier of crude oil to India, with a share of over a fourth of Indiaâ€™s total import needs

In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a year ago, there were fears that the Indian economy would experience heightened uncertainties in at least three specific areas. Dangers of higher inflation would pose new challenges for those in charge of managing India’s monetary policy. The possibility of higher commodity prices, particularly those of crude oil and fertilisers, would threaten the government’s fiscal consolidation plan. And the Indian economy’s external sector, it was feared, would come under pressure because of a rising import bill, even as exports might suffer on account of a likely global economic slowdown.

Read our full coverage on Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 22:41 IST

