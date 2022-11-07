Manufacturing activity picked up in September quarter: Ficci survey

The growth momentum in India’s manufacturing sector is likely to have picked up in the September quarter and may sustain for the next six to nine months over rising capacity utilisation, according to the latest quarterly survey on Indian manufacturing sector by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

The survey shows 61 per cent respondents reporting higher production level in September quarter compared to the same period a year ago as against 55 per cent respondents reporting higher output in June quarter of FY23.

“This is significantly more than the percentage of respondents experiencing higher growth in Q2 of the last few years including pre-covid years too”, the survey notes.

The survey drew responses from over 300 manufacturing units covering both the large and small & medium enterprises (SME) with a combined annual turnover of over Rs 2.8 trillion across ten major sectors like automotive & auto components; capital goods; cement; chemicals, fertilisers and pharmaceuticals; electronics; machine tools; metal & metal products; paper products; textiles and textile machinery.

The existing average capacity utilisation in manufacturing is over 70 per cent in the September quarter, reflecting sustained economic activity in the manufacturing sector.

“The future investment outlook also slightly improved as compared to previous quarter as close to 40 per cent respondents reported plans for capacity additions in the next six months, by as much as over 15% on an average”, the survey noted.

However, the hiring remained below potential with only 36 per cent of the respondents looking to hire additional workforce in the upcoming three months. Only the electronics, machine tools and textiles sector reported a ‘positive’ hiring outlook whereas major sectors including Chemicals, Fertilisers and pharmaceuticals and capital goods among others reported a ‘bleak’ hiring outlook.

However the respondents also expressed wariness for their expansion plans due to the uncertainty caused by the Russia-Ukraine war, high raw material prices and increased cost of finance.

“Shortage of working capital, high logistics cost due to rising fuel prices and blocked shipping lanes, low domestic and global demand, excess capacities due to high volume of cheap imports into India, unstable market, high power tariff, shortage of skilled labor, highly volatile prices of certain metals”, are some of the major constraints which are affecting expansion plans, the survey noted.