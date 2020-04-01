March Gem & Jewellery exports halve as Covid-19 delivers a body blow

Covid-19 has played havoc with the gem and jewellery industry which has been ailing for the past few quarters.

The sector, which was initially impacted by the US-China trade war, suffered further due to the economic slowdown and Hong Kong riots. And now it has to deal with the

The sectors exports have halved in March going by initial estimates of the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

Gross exports including cut and polished diamonds, are estimated to have slipped to $1.5 billion from $3.44 billion a year ago, down a staggering 56.4 per cent. As a result, overall exports from the sector in FY20 are expected to end 11.33 per cent lower at $35.14 billion.

Sources said the Surat Diamond processing industry has had to shut conpletely as of now. The units are sitting on unsold inventory processed during the past few weeks and don’t see new demand in the near future due to the or semi- situation in major global markets.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Govt says rise in cases because of Delhi mosque travelers

However, the industry has to keep the show going once the lockdown is over and the market opens. As of now, consumers across the globe have cut discretionary spending impacting buying.

When the industry opens, the biggest issue will be getting the finance. Says Colin Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC: “We plead with the Reserve Bank of India to make special announcements for relaxing interest rates and margins applicable on export finance, provide interest subvention in this situation across all sectors for traders and manufacturers up to 5 per cent, permit extension of packing credit and export bills for a period of 90-180 days depending on the business cycle of the industry without impacting the status of the account.”





ALSO READ: Rise in coronavirus cases since Tue due to Delhi mosque event: Govt

He adds: “Reassessment of the facility to tide over the situation will take time and consortium account will take more time. Therefore this injection of additional funding to be given by the banks Within 7 days of application. Only then will it help. If they take 90 days then the whole purpose is defeated.”