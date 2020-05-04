Massive job, revenue loss lies ahead amid Covid-19: CII survey of CEOs

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to batter the economy, two-thirds of businesses expect revenues to fall by more than 40 per cent in the April-June quarter of FY21, while only 15 per cent of companies expect to see revenue growth in the current financial year, a snap poll by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) shows.

Based on the responses of more than 300 chief executive officers (CEO) across industries, the survey shows that a broad cross-section of firms foresee a delay in economic revival and demand recovery. As a result, more than half of participating CEOs anticipate ...