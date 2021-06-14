May retail inflation at 6-month high of 6.3% on higher food, fuel prices

-
ALSO READ
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
LIVE: RBI says will undo damage inflicted on economy by Covid-19 in FY21-22
RBI MPC highlights: 2nd wave has moderated; expect demand to pick up
RBI monetary policy announcements: Highlights and key takeaways
RBI Monetary Policy: Rate sensitive sectors may have been disappointed
-
India's retail inflation shot up to six-month high of 6.3 per cent in May, after easing to a three-month low of 4.23 per cent in April, according to the government data released on Monday.
Inflation, based on Consumer Price Index (CPI), has breached the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) target range for the first time after five months.
A Reuters poll estimated the inflation rate to be 5.30 per cent in May.
Food inflation accelerated to 5.01 per cent in May, as compared to 2.02 per cent in April, while core inflation stood at 6.6 per cent.
Meanwhile, the wholesale price-based inflation, released earlier during the day, soared to a record high of 12.94 per cent in May, on rising prices of crude oil and manufactured goods.
While there were fewer supply chain disruptions during the recent pandemic lockdowns compared with last year, a general rise in inflation globally has elevated domestic price pressures. Higher global commodity prices including including crude, edible oils and gold are clearly spilling over into consumer inflation.
The Reserve Bank, at its June month monetary policy meeting, estimated an average inflation rate of 5.1 per cent for the current financial year. The RBI is mandated to maintain the crucial number at 4 per cent in the medium term, with a 2 percentage point leeway on either side as part of its inflation target.
The Central bank in its last meeting has left the key rates unchanged and committed to maintain an accommodative stance to support growth.
Within the food items, the rate of fall in vegetables prices was at (-) 1.92 per cent in May, as against (-) 14.18 per cent in the previous month. Meanwhile, the inflation rate in Food and beverages was at 5.24 per cent.
Inflation in 'fuel and light' category remained elevated at 11.58 per cent during the month as against 7.91 in the previous month.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU