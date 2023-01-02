JUST IN
Business Standard

MCA concludes demerger hearing of Shipping Corp, may approve soon: Sources

The move could expedite the Centre's stake sale plan for the national carrier

Topics
Shipping Corporation of India | Ministry of Corporate Affairs

Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

Ports, shipping, ships, container, transport, waterways, water

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has concluded its final hearing on the proposed demerger of the core and non-core assets of Shipping Corporation of India (SCI).

Read our full coverage on Shipping Corporation of India

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 13:53 IST

