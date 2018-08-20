MCA probes Jet Airways on suspicion of siphoning funds: Sources

The is probing allegations of fund siphoning at Jet Airways, the country’s second largest domestic airline by market share. “The probe is at a very crucial stage. The inquiry is being carried out by the western division based in Mumbai,” a senior government official said.

The inquiry comes in the backdrop of deferring its first quarter results. While sources attributed the delay in announcing its result to differences with auditors, the airline denied any clash between the two. Subsequently, the company said it would declare the first quarter result on August 27.

“The deferment of quarterly results of has been alarming and without any convincing reason,’’ Arvind Gupta, trustee of Indian Investors' Protection Council and whistleblower in the case, said in his letter to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) last week. The valuation of has tanked to historic lows eroding shareholders' money, Gupta added.

In fact, Gupta had complained to government authorities in 2016, alleging that more than Rs 50 billion was siphoned out of the airline by its promoter Naresh Goyal through several questionable transactions.

According to Gupta, no action was taken on his complaints and therefore he wrote a fresh letter to the PMO last week.

Jet Airways did not immediately respond to an email query from Business Standard on the subject.

In May, Jet had informed the stock exchange that Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had sought details from the airline upon receiving similar kind of complaints end of April. Jet's notification at that point was in response to a report which accused Goyal of fraudulent practices. The airline said those were unsubstantiated allegations.

“The company had forwarded its response to Sebi in July 2016. No further communication was then received from Sebi,” it said in a stock exchange notification. The issue resurfaced at Sebi in April, before it reached the recently.

Trouble in the air