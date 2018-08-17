Jet Airways board meets on August 27, will announce June-quarter results

The board will meet on August 27 to approve financial results for the June-end quarter.

The airline had delayed its results earlier this month, prompting the stock exchange and market regulator to seek reasons. While sources said the airline and its auditors had differences over matters relating to qualification of accounts of a going concern, the airline management denied it.

The airline did not announce its quarterly result after board meeting on August 9 and said the result was delayed as its management sought additional time from the audit board for finalisation of accounts. It claimed the extension had been granted.

The airline also said that that the term of its audit committee chairman, Srinivasan Vishwanathan, had ended and that he retired before the board meeting on August 9.

The stock was trading 2.15 per cent up at Rs 306.90, at around 2:20 p.m. on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Friday.