Jet Airways board meets on August 27, will announce June-quarter results

-
ALSO READ
Why Jet is flying low, facing questions from Sebi over results deferment
Jet Airways, Icra under Sebi lens for lapses in loan status disclosure
Jet Airways to see short term increase in debt level in next few quarters
Jet Airways slips to Rs 10.40 bn net loss in Q4 FY 2018 on rising costs
As Jet readies cost-cutting plan, pilots up in arms against 15% pay cut
-
The Jet Airways board will meet on August 27 to approve financial results for the June-end quarter.
The airline had delayed its results earlier this month, prompting the stock exchange and market regulator Sebi to seek reasons. While sources said the airline and its auditors had differences over matters relating to qualification of accounts of a going concern, the airline management denied it.
The airline did not announce its quarterly result after board meeting on August 9 and said the result was delayed as its management sought additional time from the audit board for finalisation of accounts. It claimed the extension had been granted.
ALSO READ: Blackstone may buy stake in Jet Airways loyalty arm at Rs 30-40 bn: Report
The airline also said that that the term of its audit committee chairman, Srinivasan Vishwanathan, had ended and that he retired before the board meeting on August 9.
The Jet Airways stock was trading 2.15 per cent up at Rs 306.90, at around 2:20 p.m. on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Friday.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU