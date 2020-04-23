MCX asks software vendor to enable negative price trading after broker ire

India’s largest commodity derivatives exchange, the MCX, has already learned one lesson from price and restored all trading in non-agri commodities till 11.30pm from today (April 23). Now, following the footsteps of Nymex, it has approached its software service provider, 63 Moons Ltd, to change the exchange software to enable it for negative price trading.



Once does this, it will be for the first time in India that negative price quotes may be seen.



The exchange official said that it had discussed the issue with the software vendor but said the date by which this would be achieved cannot be ascertained at this point. Nymex already had the software in place for negative trading and a week before expiry, it activated the software and alerted market participants on April 15 that the contract has been enabled for negative price trading.



Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, CEO, Commtrendz Risk Management Services Pvt Ltd, a risk advisory firm said, “ contract mirrors the Nymex contract and all crude trading movements reflect Nymex price movement, except some part of rupee-dollar volatility. Hence India has to run the contract like a mirror and make required changes in its software.”



Sources said that if there is negative trading on Nymex in future, till the MCX software is ready, some interim arrangement may have to be made. What is interesting, according to officials aware of the development, is that settlement guarantee fund of the MCX was not required to be used and all brokers paid the money as per their pay-in liability. MCX has more than Rs 400 crore in the settlement guarantee fund and over Rs 6,000 crore as broker collateral. Traders who lost money in crude have made their pay-ins. Wherever margins had been blocked, they were released and trading continued normally.





However, crude prices rose today following provocating statements by US President Trump against Iran. On MCX crude was up 30 per cent and quoting at Rs 1,218 at around 5pm. The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps told the US that his country would firmly defend its security and any action in the Persian Gulf would be met with a “swift and decisive” response.



According to industry estimates, the actual loss is around Rs 315 crore. Total loss considering MCX closing price is much higher. Motilal Oswal Financial, one of the top three commodity brokers, has incurred a Rs 80 crore loss. One discount brokerage is said to have lost Rs 10 crore.



The lion's share of the gain went to 10-15 members who were short. Sources also said some of those who gained were arbitrageurs, whose first leg of trade was on while second end of the trade was on Nymex crude. Since Indian investors cannot trade international derivatives, That part of trade was in dabba trading. However, many people know this but not able to establish it.



Among holders of 11,500 lots standing uncovered when settlement was made, around a thousand were small retail investors having one lot outstanding. Each of them lost about Rs 3,75,000 beyond the closing price of Rs 995. Total outstanding position was spread among approximately 9,000 clients.