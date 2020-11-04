MFI credit costs to rise 6% in 2 yrs as customers delay repayments: ICRA

The credit costs of Micro Finance Institutions (MFIs) could rise to six to seven per cent in two years--from 1.5 per cent in FY20--as 12 per cent of their customers had not made repayments till August, said rating agency

It said 12 per cent borrowers of 21 entities with collective assets under management (AUM) of around Rs 54,213 crore availed a complete moratorium during April-August 2020. Consequently, near-term delinquencies (30+days past due) are expected to increase to double digits. Delinquencies would continue for a few months.

However, the rise in credit costs could be lower at 6 per cent to 7 per cent (spread over two years FY2021-FY2022; 1.5 per cent in FY2020). Entities with a higher share of such borrowers may face higher credit costs, said Supreeta Nijjar, Vice President and Sector Head, Financial Sector Ratings,

The industry would require an external capital of Rs. 8,500 crore to Rs 10,000 crore (30-35 per cent of the closing net worth as on March 31, 2020) for growing at a rate of 15-20 per cent over the next three years. This capital would be needed for absorbing rise in credit costs during this period and maintaining prudent capitalisation levels.

Most entities put on hold their plans to raise equity in H1 FY2021 as investors became wary. In H2 FY2021 too, equity infusion in the industry is expected to remain limited and is likely to flow to large and well-established entities, said

The overall collection efficiency -- total collections/scheduled demand unadjusted for moratorium -- of the gradually improved and stood at 88 per cent in September 2020 compared with about two per cent in April 2020. The improvement was driven by easing of the restrictions and resumption of economic activities which led to gradual improvement in cash flows of several borrowers.

Collection efficiency was lower in Punjab and the eastern states of West Bengal Odisha, Assam and Bihar, mainly due to cyclones, floods, or local lockdowns for the coronavirus pandemic. Borrowers in rural areas involved in agricultural, dairy and allied services, have performed better than those involved in other activities, Nijjar said.