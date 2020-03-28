MHA rejigs rules; state disaster funds to be used to feed migrant workers

MHA changes rules: State disaster funds to be used to give food, shelter for migrant workers

The Union Home Ministry on Saturday changed the rules for assistance under the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF), facilitating availability of money for food and temporary accommodation for migrant workers during the 21-day

In a communication to all chief secretaries, the ministry also said medical care and clothing can be provided to migrant workers during the period announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat the pandemic.

According to the new rules of the SDRF, provision for temporary accommodation, food, clothing medical cure etc., would be applicable to homeless people, including migrant labourers, stranded due to measures and sheltered in relief camps and other places, a home ministry official said.





There have been reports of a large number of migrant workers leaving their work places in different parts of the country and walking down to their native places, hundreds of kilometres away facing hardships on the way.

The migrant workers are left with no option but to walk as normal transport services have been hit after the announcement of the nationwide lockdown by Modi on Tuesday.

Hit by lockdown, daily wagers, migrants walk for days to reach their homes

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging people to remain indoors while announcing the 21-day countrywide lockdown earlier this week to combat COVID-19, daily wagers and migrants have been hit hard by this move and are trying to return to their native places amid the restrictions in place.

These people have been forced to walk miles on foot due to absence of transport to reach their respective homes and are reeling from hunger and poverty in the national capital due to closure of shops and no work.

Narrating his ordeal, 70-year-old Bhola said, "My feet is sored with blisters. I am not able to walk. I have been walking since last night. I have to walk 190 kilometres more. I do not know how I will be able to do that. There is no option for me."

Another migrant, Ramavtar, who is a painter by profession, broke down after he walked for eight long hours. "I am a part-time worker and I paint houses. As everything is closed, I am left with no choice here. My family is in Bijnor and I want to go back to my home."

The Centre had announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days to fight COVID-19 on March 22. All road, rail and air services will remain suspended during the lockdown.