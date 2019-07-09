Mining in the deep end: Iron ore and manganese miners are staring at mayhem

The non-captive merchant iron ore and manganese ore miners that meet as much as 45 per cent of the requirement of critical raw materials of the steel industry in the eastern sector are staring at mayhem as their leases expire on March 31, 2020.

Production shutdown at a number of mines in Odisha and Jharkhand, leading to massive unemployment and social unrest that are fodder to extremist movement will inevitably coincide with the start of the next financial year. There is no way the two states will be able to complete the arduous process of completing the auction of mines, whose leases ...