Mining industry seeks export duty waiver on non-metallurgical grade bauxite

Mining lobby body, the Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (Fimi), has pitched for exemption of the existing 15 per cent duty on exports of non-metallurgical grade

Non-plant grade does not find applications in that consume higher grade material. With no demand to absorb in the domestic market, the miners of non-plant grade usually take recourse to exports.

But since 2015-16, exports of the baser grade bauxite have been on a downhill. From 8.91 million tonnes (mt) in 2015-16. export volumes has slumped to 1.40 mt at the end of 2018-19.

“With a view to have optimum utilization of our low grade mineral resources, it is imperative that the duty imposed on export of bauxite be withdrawn which will lead to reopening of closed bauxite mines, employment restoration besides earning of foreign exchange”, Fimi said in its pre-Budget proposal.

India has ample availability of inferior grade bauxite- the production of the mineral ore trumps the domestic demand. Low grade bauxite is mostly mined in and Besides effective utilization and conservation of the mineral resource, exports of low grade bauxite has helped the country in amassing foreign exchange. But due to levy of 15 per cent export tax, India's low grade bauxite have become unviable for the producers in international trade, leading to shrinking volumes in outbound shipments.

India has huge repository of bauxite resources. The country with about 3480 million tonnes of proven bauxite deposits, ranks fifth in the world. Eighty four per cent of the bauxite is of metallurgical grade used for refining into and subsequent extraction of aluminium by smelting the intermediate product (alumina). Though large capacities of have been installed to tap the plant grade bauxite, the non-metallurgical variety is almost stranded with minuscule avenues. The scenario is pronounced in Gujarat; the state primarily produces low grade bauxite containing in the range of 38-40 per cent and beyond five per cent.

Low grade bauxite from India is mainly shipped to China where aluminum smelters blend it with superior quality ore sourced from As India's low grade bauxite imports are on the wane, and are contributing more to China's import basket.