Mining waste is an environmental time bomb and the industry its creator

The world mining industry always had an image problem relating to the hollowness of safety-first claim and poor corporate governance. The image was dented further and quite badly so in the past four years as a result of three major accidents.

As it would happen all the three mine disasters took place in Brazil where crony capitalism has taken deep roots. In one of the worst tailings tragedies in history, a dam holding sludge of a mine owned by the world’s largest iron ore producer, Vale, in Minas Gerais state of Brazil collapsed on January 28 claiming a few hundred lives. The ...