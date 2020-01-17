'Mo Sarkar' initiative likely to hasten pace of new investments

The extension of 'Mo Sarkar' or My Government initiative to the industries and MSME (micro, small & medium enterprises) departments is expected to speed up the pace of fresh investments attracted by Odisha in the first two editions of 'Make in Odisha', the showpiece biennial conclave.

"Introduction of Mo Sarkar initiative augurs well for the pace of implementation of new industrial projects in Odisha. It will usher in transparency and fix accountability on the concerned officers," said an industry source.

In addition to industries and MSME departments, the Mo Sarkar initiative will cover key agencies and corporations whose functions are intertwined with the two departments. Industrial Promotion & Investment Corporation of Odisha Ltd (Ipicol) - the one stop agency for investment promotion, Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Idco), the facilitator for land allotment and industrial infrastructure development and the offices of the Director of Industries, Directorate of Export Promotion & Marketing and 31 District Industries Centres (DICs).

The 'Mo Sarkar' initiative mandates that anyone visiting these offices would have his mobile number registered in the 'Mo Sarkar' portal. A toll-free number is being provided to register the number of the person concerned. Calls will be made by the Chief Minister, the minister and the departmental authorities to randomly selected numbers. In case of negative feedback, the concerned office or institution run the risk of poor ranking. Consistent good feedback offers a number of incentives to the concerned officers including out of turn promotions.

“We are fully prepared to live up to the expectations of its clientele. Necessary efforts towards sensitizing the officials have been taken up. I believe the department is fully aligned with the objectives of Mo Sarkar”, said industries minister Dibya Shankar Mishra.

At the first two editions of 'Make in Odisha', the state government has drawn investments in upwards of Rs six trillion across sectors. While Odisha aced other states in conversion of investment intents into firm commitments, their implementation woes has stuck out like a sore thumb.