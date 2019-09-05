Modi 2.0: Govt plans to launch projects to mark 100 days in office

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has planned a series of events from Saturday to mark its 100 days in office. The focus would be on poll-bound Maharashtra where several big-ticket projects would be inaugurated, mostly by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi.

The PM would distribute liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) connections to beneficiaries of the government’s flagship social sector scheme the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, or Ujjwala, in Aurangabad on Saturday, according to a senior Bharat Petroleum Corporation official. The event would mark the distribution of ...