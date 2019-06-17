Modi govt to draft code on social security and welfare for the third time

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government will draft the code on social security and welfare for the third time, even as it has already moved the codes on wages, and occupational safety health and working conditions for inter-ministerial consultations as part of its labour law reforms push.

The decision was taken in a group of ministers meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah and attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Labour minister Santosh Gangwar on June 11, a senior government official said. The fourth code — on ...