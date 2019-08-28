Modi's approach to economic advice is quite distinct from Manmohan, Atal

As the economy’s numbers point to a large-scale slowdown it is important to focus on the men and women advising the government, specifically Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both his predecessors, Manmohan Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, had trusted confidants as their chief advisors: Former Reserve Bank of India Governor C Rangarajan for Singh and Vijay Kelkar for Vajpayee.

The former became chairman of the Prime Ministers’ Economic Advisory Council (PMEAC), after Suresh Tendulkar quit in 2009. Kelkar often described himself as paramarshdata (advisor) in the finance ministry in ...