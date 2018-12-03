JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Manufacturing PMI jumps to 11-month high of 54 in November on strong demand
Business Standard

Monetary policy review: RBI may keep policy rates unchanged on December 5

Here are the few factors that the six-member monetary policy committee would be examining carefully before taking a policy call.

Business Standard 

Illustration

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to keep policy rates unchanged in its December 5 monetary policy review, and most analysts expect it to exercise restraint in this financial year.

Oil prices have softened a bit, and will pull down inflation in the coming months. Rupee has strengthened and bonds yields are down and foreign investors seem to be coming back, sensing a better economic prospect on the back of low oil prices.


Chart

Here are the few factors that the six-member monetary policy committee would be examining carefully before taking a policy call.


Chart

Chart

Chart

Chart
First Published: Mon, December 03 2018. 22:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements