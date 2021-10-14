More countries keen on starting FTA talks with India: Piyush Goyal

-
ALSO READ
Exports surge 45.8% in Aug to $33 bn; trade deficit widens to $13.8 bn
India imports bauxite worth Rs 390 crore until Jun 10: IIVCC
India's April exports up 197% on low base; trade deficit widens to $15.2 bn
Exports hit record high of $35 bn in July; up 34% over pre-Covid level
Covid-related imports not exempt from IGST if payment made: Expert
-
Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that two countries and a group of nations have evinced interest in negotiating a free trade agreement (FTA) with India.
The minister’s statement comes at a time when India is gearing up to sign trade pacts with key trading partners over the next few months. Earlier during the week, Goyal held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from South Korea, Australia, South Africa, the United States, Brazil, China, and the European Union, among others, at the G20 ministerial meeting in Sorrento, Italy, to give more impetus to trade ties with these nations. He also met trade ministers of the United Kingdom, Indonesia, Canada, and Mexico.
“We are negotiating FTAs with the UK, the EU, the UAE and Australia and in the last three days, two more countries and a group have shown interest that they want to start talks for FTA,” Goyal said.
The minister, however, did not disclose the name of the countries.
“The world wants to do business with India. The speed at which countries are showing interest in FTAs with India is proof of their trust in us and our commitment to inclusive growth,” the minister said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU