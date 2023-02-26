More hiccups: No Dutch courage in Delhi govt's new excise policy

The new liquor policy of Delhi, which caused the arrest of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday, was mooted in 2020 and implemented in November 2021. It promised several changes to the way alcoholic drinks are sold. The policy marked the exit of the government from selling liquor and handing over operations to private retailers. was divided into 32 zones: Each zone had 27 liquor vends, which means each municipal ward had two to three vends.