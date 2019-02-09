'Move to increase the tenure of BEd courses a demonetisation in education'

Anil Swarup, former coal secretary, tells Shreya Jai Indian bureaucrats can achieve a lot if they are not afraid of facing the consequences of their actions.

Edited excerpts: Any civil servant’s most formative experience is his work as District Magistrate (DM)… I was posted as DM at Lakhimpur Kheri in UP – 150 kms north of Lucknow, on the India-Nepal border. I served in just one district for my entire term and everything that could happen in a district, happened there: An 18-hour encounter with Sikh insurgents in which we shot down five terrorists; the Babri ...