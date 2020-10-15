Movement of goods worth over Rs 50K not allowed if GSTR3B forms pending

Taxpayers having an annual turnover of over Rs 5 crore in 2019-20 will not be able to move goods worth more than Rs 50,000 from Thursday if at least two of their summary input-output returns are pending.



The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said these taxpayers will not be able to generate Part A of the e-way Bill.

E-way bill has to be generated if a GST registered person or entity wants to move goods over Rs 50,000.



Part A of the bill contains information on recipient's GST identification number, place of delivery, invoice or challan number and date, goods' value, transport document number and reasons for transportation.



Abhishek Jain, partner at EY, said,"Blocking of e-way bill generation was one of the many anti-evasion measures approved by the GST Council last year. With it now being practically executed, this should definitely help check tax evasion and boost timely compliances."



For genuine cases of non-filing, including technical glitches, the law provides for an alternate avenue of obtaining an exception approval from the Commissioner.

