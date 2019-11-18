MSME ministry likely to streamline existing schemes for better results

The government is drawing up plans to streamline existing schemes for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), with an aim to combat liquidity crisis, low professional exposure, and low skills that the sector continues to face.

Central schemes enabling cluster-based development, those promoting new business, and skill training programmes may be significantly modified to maximise returns on fund allocation and speed up industrial output. Prime among these is the Cluster Development Program that provides common physical infrastructure facilities in a fixed geographic area to a ...