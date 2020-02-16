JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

6-7% LIC stake dilution enough to mop up Rs 90,000 cr: CEA Subramanian
Business Standard

Mumbai Police's 'no honk' campaign navigates streets with a nudge, humour

For brands struggling to bring about real change in customer behaviour, the lesson from Mumbai Police's campaign against honking is: Don't get preachy, get funny, say experts

Amritha Pillay  |  Mumbai 

The scenario is straight out of a typical crowded street in Mumbai.

A jumble of cars, rammed haphazardly around a red light with sweating and swearing drivers crushing their car horns; a toxic cocktail of noise, dirt and flaring tempers is all in a day’s work in the city that finds no time to turn the lights down. In its latest campaign against honking in the city, Mumbai Police is picking just such a scene out of the daily lives of the people in the city to make its case, hoping that humour and by holding up a mirror to public behaviour, it can drive real change. ‘Horn not ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sun, February 16 2020. 21:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU