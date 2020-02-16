Mumbai Police's 'no honk' campaign navigates streets with a nudge, humour

The scenario is straight out of a typical crowded street in Mumbai.

A jumble of cars, rammed haphazardly around a red light with sweating and swearing drivers crushing their car horns; a toxic cocktail of noise, dirt and flaring tempers is all in a day’s work in the city that finds no time to turn the lights down. In its latest campaign against honking in the city, Mumbai Police is picking just such a scene out of the daily lives of the people in the city to make its case, hoping that humour and by holding up a mirror to public behaviour, it can drive real change. ‘Horn not ...