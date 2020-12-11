N K Singh for reviewing Constitutional provisions on federal structure

-
-
Amid the changing economic environment and questions raised on the Centre-state relations, 15th finance commission chairman N K Singh on Friday called for revisiting provisions of the Constitution that govern the basic federal structure through consultative dialogues. He also called for shifting to fiscal range rather than a specific point to better judge expenditure outcomes of the states.
At the annual general meeting of industry chamber Ficci, Singh suggested revisiting the provisions relating to subject areas between the Centre and the states, centrally-sponsored schemes (CSS). He also called for better coordination between the finance commission and the GST Council, the need for a body to coordinate between the Centre and the states after abolition of the planning commission etc.
Singh said the country's economic progress, global interdependence and the seamless integration through technology, have legitimately reopened many of these settled contours for further deliberation.
"Are there new seeds of suspicion and mistrust? Are the existing arrangements governing Centre-State relations – legislative, executive and financial – envisaged in the Constitution adequate to meet the aspirations of Indian society?,” Singh posed queries while delivering a lecture on Indian Economy and Reinforcing Federal Trust.
He suggested revisiting the VII schedule of the Constitution which divides the subjects broadly into Union, State and the Concurrent list.
"Over a period of time the division of functions got increasingly eroded," the former bureaucrat said.
Singh suggested setting up a high-powered committee of domain experts to review this schedule.
Secondly, there is a need to revisit the entire area of Article 282 of the Constitution which deals with grants for the public purpose.
The legitimacy of all CSS which are in the domain of the states emanates from the use or misuse of Article 282, he said.
Based on the internal exercise of the 15th finance commission there are approximately 211 schemes , sub-schemes under the 29-umbrella schemes. "Considering that the States often protest that these schemes are ill designed and not suited to their specific needs and entails significant financial outlays by them, no State has really decided to abandon them,' Singh pointed out.
Thus, the CSS should be flexible enough to allow states to adapt and innovate.
"We also need a far more credible policy for rationalisation of CSS and central outlays than have been possible so far. We need to constitute an Empowered Group of domain experts to submit to the Finance Minister and Prime Minister on modalities of further and deeper rationalisation of these CSS,” he said.
The fact that the total public outlays on these CSS are close to Rs 6-7 trillion in a year cannot be overlooked, he said.
Singh, then focussed on the need for continuity on aligning the fiscal consolidation roadmap of the Centre and the states in a more harmonious symmetry.
"A differentiated debt path of States which recognises the present constraints and issues of legacy debt must be handled with sagacity and sensitivity. This is more required in times of adversities like the world is facing now due to the pandemic,' he said.
The Union government recently allowed additional two per cent borrowing for States in July this year based on universalisation of One Nation-One Ration Card, ease of doing business, power distribution and urban local body revenues.
Performance and outcome-based flexibility in the states for undertaking market borrowing adds flexibility. A fiscal range than a fiscal point based on expenditure outcomes may be the need of the hour, he said.
He also emphasised on nurturing trust between not only the Union and the States, but with the third tier of government, namely local governments.
