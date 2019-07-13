Nabard is shortlisting start-ups, first deal in 2 months: Harsh Bhanwala

Nabventures, a Rs 500-crore venture capital fund launched by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard), is shortlisting start-ups for investment. It plans to do its first deal in a month or two, said the bank’s Chairman Harsh Bhanwala.

He told Dilasha Seth in an interview that the bank will raise Rs 55,000 crore from the market this year to fund business and support government projects in the agriculture and rural sector. Edited excerpts: The government has made significant allocation to the agricultural sector in the Budget. What are the areas that the ...