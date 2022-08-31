Naveen Patnaik urges industry to invest in Odisha ahead of flagship summit

Ahead of Odisha's flagship summit — Make in — Chief Minister on Wednesday urged businesses to come forward and invest in the mineral-rich state.

"I would request your excellencies to kindly consider being a Partner Country of during the conclave. As part of the MIO (Make in Odisha) Conclave’22, we are setting up an International Pavilion at the venue,” the chief minister said.

“From being a large agriculture based economy, we have become one of the leading industry driven economies in the last two decades. had abundant natural resources, skilled and productive human resources, and stable polity,” he said.

The third edition of the conclave will take off after a period of four years from 30 November to 4 December 2022.

Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Odisha chief secretary also made a strong pitch for businesses to come and make not only in the minerals space, but also in new areas of such as petrochemicals, electric vehicles, among others.

“Odisha has been famous for trade and commerce. Today, Odisha is the largest producer of steel, stainless steel, and aluminium in India. We are emerging as a leader in sectors like chemicals and petrochemicals, textiles and apparel, IT and ITeS, Food Processing and others. We are also attracting investments in new age sectors like green hydrogen and green ammonia, data centers, Electric Vehicle and EV component manufacturing to name a few.” he said.

Hemant Sharma (IAS), Principal Secretary, Industries Department, Odisha said that the government of Odisha will use the conclave to showcase the vast existing and emerging opportunities in the state for the investors.

“Through the Conclave, we want to build new relationships and strengthen our old relationships with all of you. We want you all to be a partner in Odisha’s growth story,” he said.