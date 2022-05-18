NDAP's standardisation drive: Big shot at making govt data more accessible

Health and more health data is what Indians are peering into at the National Data Analytics Platform (NDAP) released by Niti Aayog in May. Among the thousands of data sets, curiosity is high about the National Family Health Survey and the Aam Aadmi Bima Yojana.

For statisticians, the attention would be on the population census numbers and the civil registration system. The latter is garnering high eyeballs—like the death count during the Covid pandemic and a live register would be most useful at this stage Overall, it is not surprising that after more than two years of ...