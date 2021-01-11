Need for more indigenisation of India's oil and gas sector: Petroleum secy

-
ALSO READ
India's crude oil production tapers, delaying cut in import dependence
New entrants unlikely to impact gas distrbution players till FY23
In a setback to ONGC, OIL, prices of domestic natural gas slashed by 25%
ONGC, Oil India's earnings may suffer after sharp cut in gas prices
Oil and gas price volatility likely to continue in 2021, say experts
-
Petroleum Secretary Tarun Kapoor believes that a large number of products, which are used in the oil and gas sector, and are imported at present, should be manufactured in India.
“We are looking at a large number of products which are currently being imported. We want them to be made in India. We have asked Engineers India Ltd (EIL) to work on vendor development. The government sector alone in the oil industry has a capital expenditure of over Rs 1 trillion a year, there is operating expenditure also and the private sector is spending too. In all around Rs 1.5 trillion to Rs 2 trillion is spent by this sector annually,” Kapoor said while addressing the Energy Startup Summit 2021 organised by Tata Motors and Repos Energy.
Kapoor gave the example of gas meters and said that presently there is not enough capacity in the country to manufacture them.
Speaking at the event earlier, Chief Executive Officer of NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant, said, “There is focus on new technologies like solid state batteries and direct solar wafers which are the future. The world is on the cusp of a mobility revolution which is going to be shared, connected and zero emission.”
ALSO READ: Carlsberg India probes find 'potential improper payments', child labour
“Rapid technological evolution is driving the transportation revolution in the world. Battery technology is evolving and global prices have fallen more than 90 per cent in the last 10 years to less than $ 100 per kilowatt-hour for some category of vehicles. At an overall level, the price hovers at around $139 per kilowatt-hour,” Kant added.
Pune-based Repos Energy is backed by Ratan Tata. It provides door-to-door diesel delivery through Repos mobile petrol pumps covering 150 cities in India.
A company statement said that Repos Energy has registered over 500 startups, out of which 200 startups have been recognised by the oil marketing companies and have obtained the licenses.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU