Need to ensure timely roll-out of next generation 5G technology: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that all the stakeholders have to join hands for a faster roll out of next generation 5G technology in the country. He said that the new telecom revolution would empower millions of Indians.
“We need to work together to ensure a timely roll out of 5G to leapfrog into the future and empower millions of Indians,” Modi said at the virtual inauguration of the India Mobile Congress 2020.
He emphasised that every village will be connected through the high-speed optical fibre network.
Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “We are also keen that India must be 5G ready and for that test beds have been created and provision will be unfolded further.”
Modi urged the industry to delve into the issue of handling electronic waste by forming a task-force that would handle e-waste and create a circular economy.
"Due to technological upgradation, we have a culture of replacing handsets and gadgets frequently. Can the industry form a task-force to think of a better way of handling the electronic waste & create a circular economy," Modi said.
Modi said that the endeavour of the industry should be to make India a global hub for telecom equipment, design, development and manufacturing.
"India is emerging as one of the most preferred destinations for mobile manufacturing. We have also come up with the Production Linked Incentive scheme to promote telecom equipment manufacturing in India," he added.
On the issue of BSNL 4G, safety, security and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Prasad said, "We are not against FDI, FDI is welcome and is 100 per cent automatic. We are equally keen that safety and security of our country is important and plus enabling atmosphere be made for Indian minds to create a robust 4G network as a precursor of 5G network."
