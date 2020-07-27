New build-operate-transfer model addresses national highway traffic risk

The much-awaited new norms for national highway projects on build-operate-transfer (BOT) model will have sweeteners to entice the private sector back to the mode that almost vanished from the scene for years due to some challenges.

The Union government seems to have addressed those challenges in the final norms that may have some monetary relaxations for the contractors in the absence of estimated traffic, two officials told Business Standard. The traffic estimation will be done by the ministry of road transport and highways and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). ...