JUST IN
New coal plants may be asked to have mandatory renewable power generation
FS Vinay Kwatra meets Pentagon official, discusses bilateral defence ties
Govt may release green bond framework today; financing under 9 categories
CO2 emissions from buildings, construction sector hit new high: Report
Thermal plants have adequate coal stocks at 25.6 million tonnes, says govt
One-year work experience to be made mandatory for govt jobs in Goa: CM
Govt declares census, NPR database as critical information infrastructure
India, Russia vow to expand economic cooperation, including energy sector
Trade service officers to engage more in FTA negotiations, policy making
Sebi gets fewer complaints on average so far this year: SCORES data
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
FS Vinay Kwatra meets Pentagon official, discusses bilateral defence ties
Business Standard

New coal plants may be asked to have mandatory renewable power generation

Power Ministry proposes changes to policy to meet country's climate goal of 50% green electricity by 2030

Topics
Coal plant | renewable enrgy | Coal ministry

Shreya Jai  |  New Delhi 

coal, mining
The ministry has proposed amendments to the Tariff Policy 2016 to include the provision of ‘renewable generation obligation’ (RGO)

In what could pave the way for boosting renewable energy generation capacity in India, the power ministry plans to make it mandatory for thermal power producers to build or purchase renewable energy if they set up anew or expand coal-based power generation.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coal plant

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 13:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.