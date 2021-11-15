New-gen issues in India's line of sight as it eyes trade deals

-
ALSO READ
Current account comes under pressure from oil, gold and coal imports
Exports surge 45.8% in Aug to $33 bn; trade deficit widens to $13.8 bn
India imports bauxite worth Rs 390 crore until Jun 10: IIVCC
Exports hit record high of $35 bn in July; up 34% over pre-Covid level
Covid-related imports not exempt from IGST if payment made: Expert
-
As India goes into firming up trade deals with developed nations like Australia, the United Kingdom (UK) and the regional bloc, and the European Union (EU), it will have to be well prepared to negotiate on new-generation issues, such as data protection regulation, e-commerce, and environment.
India is yet to negotiate pacts with its trading partners on these evolving issues since discussions between them have until now been largely focused on tariff and non-tariff barriers and the rules of origin.
“We can no longer look at trade just as trade. We have to look at it in totality of global and regional conditions. Today, international trade needs to be looked at inclusive of many issues, such as investment, clean energy, digitalisation, movement of people, intellectual property, and technology,” said Amitendu Palit, senior research Fellow, Institute of South Asian Studies, National University of Singapore.
This is where India faces a challenge in negotiating free trade agreements (FTAs), said Palit.
“Today’s FTAs, particularly those India is negotiating, will be more exhaustive and complex than the earlier ones,” said Palit.
Elaborating, he said without any sustainable trade practices or clean energy practices, most trade agreements (with developed nations) may not be possible.
To buttress his point of view, he cited the example of the EU which has a 21st century template as far as FTAs are concerned. This template may include subjects like environment, labour, competition policy rules for state-owned public enterprises, among others, said Palit.
Similarly, Australia may demand data protection for investors in India. The UK may want India to open up its domestic legal market (with reciprocity).
“The concern is whether India is equipped to handle negotiations on these evolving issues, especially with stiff deadlines with respect to finalising these trade agreements,” he further said.
Over the past decade or more, India had signed trade agreements with countries on its east —Singapore, Thailand, Japan, trade blocs, such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, among others. However, there has been a visible shift now.
India has been trying to look West for quite some time, but none of the deals have fructified so far. Now, India is girding up its loins to cement stronger strategic and economic ties with these nations.
“Today, India is looking at trade from a geostrategic, geoeconomic, and political perspective. As a result, it is looking to work out bilateral trade deals with its important strategic allies. Many of these allies are on India’s west, some like Australia on its east,” said Palit.
India has revamped its trade strategy and is in a rush to negotiate a spate of FTAs with its top trading partners — the UK, the EU, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Australia. Countries have set ambitious deadlines to fructify them, and in most cases, India is strategising to first ink a mini trade or an early-harvest deal, which will be a precursor to an FTA that will be signed in a year or so.
With the stiff target of finalising early-harvest deals with Australia, the UAE, and the UK next month, these mini pacts have to be drafted carefully.
Arpita Mukherjee, professor at Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations, said the immediate priority should be to quickly focus on reducing tariffs on areas amicable to India and the country it is signing these deals with.
“With stiff targets ahead, nations should not complicate early-harvest agreements by bringing in issues pertaining to non-tariff barriers, such as adhering to standards, or government procurement norms in respective countries,” said Mukherjee.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU