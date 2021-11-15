New-gen issues in India's line of sight as it eyes trade deals

As India goes into firming up deals with developed nations like Australia, the United Kingdom (UK) and the regional bloc, and the (EU), it will have to be well prepared to negotiate on new-generation issues, such as data protection regulation, e-commerce, and environment.

India is yet to negotiate pacts with its trading partners on these evolving issues since discussions between them have until now been largely focused on tariff and non-tariff barriers and the rules of origin.

“We can no longer look at just as We have to look at it in totality of global and regional conditions. Today, international trade needs to be looked at inclusive of many issues, such as investment, clean energy, digitalisation, movement of people, intellectual property, and technology,” said Amitendu Palit, senior research Fellow, Institute of South Asian Studies, National University of Singapore.

This is where India faces a challenge in negotiating free trade agreements (FTAs), said Palit.

“Today’s FTAs, particularly those India is negotiating, will be more exhaustive and complex than the earlier ones,” said Palit.

Elaborating, he said without any sustainable trade practices or clean energy practices, most trade agreements (with developed nations) may not be possible.

To buttress his point of view, he cited the example of the EU which has a 21st century template as far as FTAs are concerned. This template may include subjects like environment, labour, competition policy rules for state-owned public enterprises, among others, said Palit.

Similarly, may demand data protection for investors in India. The UK may want India to open up its domestic legal market (with reciprocity).

“The concern is whether India is equipped to handle negotiations on these evolving issues, especially with stiff deadlines with respect to finalising these trade agreements,” he further said.

Over the past decade or more, India had signed trade agreements with countries on its east —Singapore, Thailand, Japan, trade blocs, such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, among others. However, there has been a visible shift now.

India has been trying to look West for quite some time, but none of the deals have fructified so far. Now, India is girding up its loins to cement stronger strategic and economic ties with these nations.

“Today, India is looking at trade from a geostrategic, geoeconomic, and political perspective. As a result, it is looking to work out bilateral trade deals with its important strategic allies. Many of these allies are on India’s west, some like on its east,” said Palit.

India has revamped its trade strategy and is in a rush to negotiate a spate of FTAs with its top trading partners — the UK, the EU, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Countries have set ambitious deadlines to fructify them, and in most cases, India is strategising to first ink a mini trade or an early-harvest deal, which will be a precursor to an FTA that will be signed in a year or so.

With the stiff target of finalising early-harvest deals with Australia, the UAE, and the UK next month, these mini pacts have to be drafted carefully.

Arpita Mukherjee, professor at Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations, said the immediate priority should be to quickly focus on reducing tariffs on areas amicable to India and the country it is signing these deals with.

“With stiff targets ahead, nations should not complicate early-harvest agreements by bringing in issues pertaining to non-tariff barriers, such as adhering to standards, or government procurement norms in respective countries,” said Mukherjee.