New GST rates come in effect from today: Check the rate change list here

Starting Monday, customers will have to shell out more money on household items, hotels, and bank services, among many other things, as the revised Good and Services (GST) rates come into effect from July 18.

The rates were hiked on several items at the 47th Council Meet, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month in Chandigarh.

While the council proposed to withdraw exemptions for a few items and rate changes for others, exemptions for many others were removed. The council also decided to remove duty inversion for goods where the inputs taxes were higher than those on the output.

Here's what all will get costly from Monday:

5 per cent on pre-packed, labelled food items like atta, paneer, and curd

12 per cent GST on hotel rooms with the tariff of up to Rs 1,000/day, maps and charts

5 per cent GST on hospital rooms, except ICU, with rent above Rs 5,000

18 per cent GST on tetra packs, and cheques — lose or in book form

18 per cent on LED lamps, ink, knives, blades, pencil sharpener, blades, spoons, forks, ladles, skimmers, skimmers, cake servers; printing, writing and drawing ink; fixture and their metal printed circuits board

12 per cent GST on solar water heater instead of the previous 5 per cent

Works contract for roads, bridges, railways, metro, effluent treatment plant, crematorium and others by 18 per cent

18 per cent GST on RBI, Irda, and Sebi services and renting of a residential dwelling to business entities

12 per cent GST on bio-medical waste treatment facilities

Here's what all will get cheaper: