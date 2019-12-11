JUST IN
Fiscal deficit may slip to 3.5-3.8% in FY20; govt set to miss 3.3% target
Business Standard

New GST rates likely from April 1; rate structure decision on Dec 18

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac told Business Standard that the proposal of tweaking the lower slabs would be strongly opposed

Dilasha Seth  |  New Delhi 

Consumers must brace themselves for higher goods and services tax (GST) rates from April 1, with the GST Council likely to decide on overhauling the rate structure next week in a bid to boost revenue collection. Proposals from the Centre’s side include raising the 5 per cent slab to anywhere between 6 and 8 per cent, and doing away with the 12 per cent slab.

A few states may oppose such a move because it involves hiking tax on items consumed by the poor. They have instead proposed raising the 18 per cent slab. “Various options will be placed before the Council. One way is ...

First Published: Wed, December 11 2019. 02:41 IST

