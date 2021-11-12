New international travel guidelines: No Covid test for kids below 5 years

-
-
The revised guidelines for international arrivals have exempted children below five years from compulsory RT-PCR testing before and after their arrival in India. However, if found symptomatic for Covid-19 on arrival or during home quarantine period, they would have to undergo testing and be treated as per laid down protocol, the guidelines said.
The new guidelines have also added Singapore to the list of countries-at-risk, which now includes ten nations. Travellers coming from a country with which India has reciprocal arrangements for mutual acceptance of WHO approved Covid-19 vaccines are allowed to leave the airport if they are fully vaccinated.
These are the category A countries which comprise 96 nations. Fifteen days must have elapsed since completion of Covid-19 vaccination schedule. They shall self monitor their health for 14 days' post arrival, the guidelines said.
