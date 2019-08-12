New labour code will scrap wage board for journalists: Here're the details

The wage board for journalists will be a thing of the past with the Parliament passing the Code on Wages Bill, 2019. However, much of the other apprehensions expressed in certain quarters, such as longer working hours and shorter notice period for firing journalists is not well founded as of now.

The Code on Minimum Wages passed by Parliament provides only for floors on wages to be set by the Centre, said K R Shyam Sundar, professor, XLRI, Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur. It does not provide for wage boards. The states will then fix their own minimum wages, at least at the ...