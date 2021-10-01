New projects down nearly 60% YoY in September quarter, shows CMIE data

New projects are yet to see a significant pick-up. The value of new projects was down 59.3 per cent year-on-year in the September quarter. It was down 58.3 per cent over the March 2021 quarter.

Completed projects rose nine per cent year-on-year, and 18.3 per cent sequentially. The value of new projects was Rs 1.05 trillion for the September quarter, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). It was over Rs 2.5 trillion in the same quarter last year, as well as in the March 2021 quarter. The CMIE database captures capital expenditure (capex) by private ...