New projects surge in December quarter; up 37% at Rs 4.26 trillion

Investment in new projects increased by more than Rs 1 trillion during October-December 2019 over the same period in the previous year. There was Rs 3.1 trillion in new projects in December 2018. This has risen by 37.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 4.26 trillion in December last year, showed the data from project-tracker Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

The body releases capex data at the end of every quarter. It also showed the proportion of “stalled projects” is down 81.8 per cent to Rs 58,000 crore. Completed projects remain at the ...