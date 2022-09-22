New Telecom Bill provides road map for innovation: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Minister on Thursday said the new Bill would provide a clear road map for industry restructuring and promote innovation.

While speaking at a Public Affairs Forum of India event, the minister said in the next one-and-a-half years to two years, the government should be able to completely revamp the entire digital regulatory framework which aims to balance the societal objectives, duties and rights of individuals, technology agnostic framework, etc.

“Industry does go through various phases. Sometimes because of business environments, technology changes and various other factors. There is a need for restructuring. How do you put that in the bill so that the industry gets a very clear roadmap? 'If restructuring has to happen then these are the things that have to be taken care of. These are the things which are my rights, so that kind of clear framework has been put in this bill,” Vaishnaw said.

He said the draft Bill was based on Wireless Planning Coordination reforms aimed at making the process of companies applying for permits more efficient and without physical interference.

‘New data protection draft Bill in next few days’

The government will be coming out with a fresh draft of the data protection Bill in the next few days, Vaishnaw said. Inputs received from various stakeholders have been considered while formulating the bill, Vaishnaw said at the Global Fintech Fest.

"It's a matter of a few days only when the bill will be uploaded for consultation," he said.

The government had in early August withdrawn the personal data protection bill, which was first presented in late 2019.