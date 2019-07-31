NHAI aims to double its borrowing from National Small Savings Fund

This year, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) aims to double its borrowing from the National Small Savings Fund (NSSF). The NHAI took Rs 20,000 crore from the NSSF in 2018-19.

Its plan is to raise about Rs 40,000 crore from the latter during 2019-20, as part of a Rs 75,000-crore borrowing plan for the year. It further aims to raise a similar sum in the coming yeaRs , to keep the momentum on construction of highways and expressways, an official in the know told Business Standard. “We are exploring all avenues to secure finances for our projects, as we feel ...